2,06,672 students qualify Andhra Pradesh EAMCET as boys outshine girls in engineering stream

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: K Ravi Sriteja from Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district bagged the first rank (Engineering category) by securing 97.50 per cent marks in the EAMCET, the results of which were announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Council (APSCHE) on Tuesday. In Agriculture and Medical category, Sunkara Sai Swati of Chittoor district earned the first rank by securing 97.23 per cent marks.

In the Engineering stream, in the list of top 10 candidates, six are from Telangana and one is from Bihar. Surprisingly, there is no girl student in the top 10 list of the Engineering stream.In 2017 too, there were no girls in the list of top 10 candidates in the Engineering category. In 2018, only one girl secured place in the top 10 list by securing 10th rank.

Speaking to TNIE, K Uma Maheswara Gupta, father of K Ravi Sriteja, said, “We are very happy. Currently, my son is in Mumbai. He secured the 136th rank in JEE Mains and is waiting for JEE results. He wants to secure admission in IIT Bombay in Computer Science.”

Sunkara Sai Swati said, “Securing first rank is really surprising for me. I have also appeared for NEET, JIPMER and AIIMS and this gave me a confidence that I would secure a good rank in other examinations too. My aim is to become a neurosurgeon. My father S Santhosh Kumar works for LIC and my mother is an English lecturer.”Gorthi Bhanu Datta, who secured the third rank in EAMCET (Engineering), said, “I am happy to secure third rank in EAMCET and I am eagerly waiting for the JEE results. I have secured the 44th rank in JEE Mains, and it is my dream to join an IIT. My father G Naga Venkata Viswanadham is a teacher at a private school.”

ALSO READ| APSCHE declares AP EAMCET 2019 results, Here's how you can check your scores

Of the 1.95 lakh students registered for the EAMCET (Engineering), 1,85,711 have appeared for the examination and 1.3 lakh students qualified. Surprisingly, 12,874 candidates who qualified the EAMCET (Engineering) and 3,152 candidates who qualified Agriculture category have failed to pass the Intermediate examination.

In the Engineering category, 47,551 students failed to qualify the EAMCET. Of the total of 1,38,160 who qualified the EAMCET (Engineering), 82,088 are boys and 56,072 are girls. The pass percentage in Engineering stream has increased slightly by 2% when compared to the previous year’s figure. However, in Agriculture and Medical stream, the pass percentage decreased by over 3.5 %.All the qualified candidates in Engineering category can apply for admissions into 305 private colleges and 21 government colleges in the State.