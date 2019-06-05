Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets HC acting Chief Justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the first time after taking reins of the State, met Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice C Praveen Kumar on Tuesday. During the ‘courtesy call’, which went on for nearly one hour, it was learnt that the Chief Minister requested the ACJ to spare a sitting judge to head a judicial commission his government would constitute to what tenders for awarding contracts in future.

Constitution of a judicial commission was one of the announcements made by Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 30 when he took oath of office. Contracts for execution of all projects would be awarded only after the proposed judicial commission clears tenders. The proposed commission will also review the existing tendering process and recommend reforms to root out corruption and ensure transparency in the process.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by advisor to government Ajeya Kallam, newly-appointed Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram and others, met the Justice Praveen Kumar. It is learnt that Jagan held one-on-one discussion with the ACJ and urged the latter to spare a sitting judge for his proposed judicial commission.

It, however, remains to be seen as to how the High Court can spare a judge given the acute shortage of judges. The AP HC presently has 11 judges including the ACJ as against 37 it needs. Keeping in view high pendency of cases in courts, it is to be seen whether the ACJ can spare a judge or not for the proposed judicial commission.Meanwhile, as was reported earlier in Express, the government on Tuesday issued orders appointing Subrahmanyam Sriram as the new Advocate General of the State.

