Andhra Pradesh government accepts resignation of retired IPS officer Kode Durga Prasad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday accepted the resignation of retired IPS officer Kode Durga Prasad, who was the advisor to the Home department.The previous TDP government had appointed Durga Prasad as advisor to the government for a period of two years. After Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reins of the State, Durga Prasad submitted his resignation.

He sent his resignation last month itself and the same was accepted by the government on Tuesday.The government had also accepted the resignations of Potluri Ramesh Babu and Challa Ramachandra Reddy as members of TTD Trust Board members and K Raghavendra Rao as the special invitee to the TTD Board.