Clear land survey applications at earliest: Krishna district Joint Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector Kritika Shukla has directed the revenue officials to clear the applications filed seeking survey of lands at the earliest. She added that dereliction of duties would be viewed seriously.

In a meeting with surveyors and other officials on Tuesday, the Joint Collector instructed them to clear the pending applications within a week’s time. “No laxity would be spared. If the landholders, who filed applications for survey of their agriculture or residential/commercial land, complain of graft or unavailability of surveyors, the officials concerned would be taken to task,” she warned.

Kritika Shukla further told the officials to get familiar with the new software and added that a training session would be held to roll out a pilot project, which would use Google Maps to design village maps, in the district. A mandal would be identified to take the project forward, she noted.