Jagan's close confidante Vijayasai Reddy is YSRC Parliamentary Party leader

Vijayasai Reddy thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the Parliamentary Party leader, and congratulated Midhun Reddy and Margani Bharat for being appointed to their posts.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:18 PM

YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Vijayasai Reddy (L) after results at YSRC central office near Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed his close confidante and party's Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy as the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader to lead the party in both Houses of the Parliament.

The party's Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, who was elected for the second time in the just concluded elections, was nominated as the YSRC leader in the Parliament. First time MP from Rajahmundry Margani Bharat Ram is appointed as the chief whip.

In a letter written to the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, the YSRC president asked the former to officially recognise the appointments.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Vijayasai Reddy thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the Parliamentary Party leader. He also congratulated Midhun Reddy and Margani Bharat for being appointed to their posts.

