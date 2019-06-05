Mild tension at in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after CKD patient’s death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minor tension prevailed at Cheemalapadu Pedda Thanda in A Kondur mandal when CPM leaders staged a protest following the death of a kidney patient on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Bhukya Ramudu (53). He had been reportedly suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) for the past four years and died while undergoing treatment in the government hospital on Monday evening.

CPM leaders J Venkateswara Rao, P Ananda Rao, D Ramudu and others paid a visit to the bereaved family and consoled them. Addressing the media, the Left leaders said more than 25 people in A Konduru mandal alone died due to CKD and demanded that the State government supply Krishna water to 19 thandas in A Kondur mandal immediately.

The Left leaders criticised the previous government for not paying heed to their request of supplying water from the Krishna river. “The people of thanda are mostly poor and illiterates. Ramudu was the fourth person to die of CKD at Cheemalapadu Pedda thanda in the span of three months. We are going to submit a representation to newly-elected MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad to look into the issue,” said the Left leaders.