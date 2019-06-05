Home States Andhra Pradesh

Primary Health Centres in Rajahmundry district of AP to be developed like corporate hospitals

While pregnant women are getting free treatment and free check-ups, medicines are being distributed to them on 9th of every month.

Published: 05th June 2019

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district are going to be developed on the lines of corporate hospitals. As part of National Health Mission, the Central government introduced Ayushman Bharat scheme in September, 2018. The Central and State governments are taking steps to provide better medical services to the public in the government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals.

The pregnant women are getting free treatment and free check-ups; medicines are being distributed to them on 9th of every month. Details of the services available in the hospital are being displayed on a board. With the new facilities, the authorities are expecting that the inflow of patients is likely to go up. 

There are 128 PHCs in the district. Each PHC has been sanctioned Rs 50,000 to take up development works. Of the total amount, Rs 22,000 will be spent on painting and the balance will be used to procure necessary equipment. The buildings of 38 health sub-centres will also be given a new coat of paint.

