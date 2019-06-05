Revenue officials in Andhra Pradesh land in CID net in land grab case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested two revenue officials in Nellore district on Monday night for allegedly converting assigned lands in Padamatanaidupalli, Ponguru and Irlapadu villages of Marripadu mandal into private lands. The two officials were identified as MV Krishna Rao, who is presently working as tahsildar of Ponnalur in Prakasam district and NVVS Ravikumar (Special revenue inspector of District Civil Supplies department).

In the investigation, officials have found that the two accused officers conspired and committed the fraud by changing 377 acres of assigned land in various survey numbers at Irlapadu, Padamatanaidupalli and Ponguru villages of Marripadu mandal by tampering with the digital signature certificate by taking illegal gratification from the farmers.

The incident happened on May 3, 2016, at Marripadu Tahsildar’s office and one of the accused Krishna Rao lodged a police complaint. Following the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 420, 419, 409, 467, 477, 182 r/w 34 of IPC and sections 65, 66(E) (B) (C) (D) of IT Act, 2008.

The case was later transferred to the CID. “The accused officers were found tampering with the digital signature certificates by taking illegal gratification from the farmers. To mislead the officials, the accused Tahsildar himself filede the complaint. Both the Tahsildar and the RI were arrested and they will be produced in the court,” said the CID officials.