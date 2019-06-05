Security guard in Andhra Pradesh caught in the ‘act’

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A security guard, who ought to protect the patients, was caught with a woman in a compromising position in the bathroom of the paediatric ward. The incident took place at Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) on Monday, but came light on Tuesday. He was caught red-handed while in the act by the department security officials.

The issue was brought to the notice of hospital authorities. Hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekhar removed him from service. Dr P Chandrasekhar said private security guard Ayyaswami was caught red-handed in a compromising position by security personnel, who locked the room from outside and informed the authorities. However, the woman escaped from the spot. A case was booked.