Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security guard in Andhra Pradesh caught in the ‘act’

A security guard, who ought to protect the patients, was caught with a woman in a compromising position in the bathroom of the paediatric ward.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A security guard, who ought to protect the patients, was caught with a woman in a compromising position in the bathroom of the paediatric ward. The incident took place at Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) on Monday, but came light on Tuesday. He was caught red-handed while in the act by the department security officials.

The issue was brought to the notice of hospital authorities. Hospital superintendent Dr P Chandrasekhar removed him from service. Dr P Chandrasekhar said private security guard Ayyaswami was caught red-handed in a compromising position by security personnel, who locked the room from outside and informed the authorities. However, the woman escaped from the spot. A case was booked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool Government General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp