Sickle-wielding men murder Bengaluru-based techie in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Bengaluru-based software engineer was brutally murdered in his native Railway Kodur village in Kadapa district on Wednesday morning.

After alighting from a bus he boarded in Bengaluru, Abdul Khader (26) was walking towards his residence when a group of men attacked him with knives and sickles near Krishna theatre. Khader suffered severe injuries on his face and neck and died instantly.

The deceased, who was working in a software company in Bengaluru, was on a visit to his native village to celebrate Eid. His wedding was also scheduled later this month.

Railway Kodur police have registered a case and are investigating. They are suspecting that the techie was murdered by people who opposed his love affair.