Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to mark World Environment Day with campaign, seminars, exhibitions

A senior official  said that the zone has accorded highest priority to spreading green cover across the six divisions.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

South-Central Railways

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The South Central Railway (SCR) has planned several programmes including seminars, awareness campaigns, exhibitions and  environmental initiatives involving social groups to mark World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday said that the zone has accorded highest priority to spreading green cover across the six divisions and that implementation of initiatives for environmental protection is a continuous process. He added that a signature campaign to reiterate the commitment for a green environment is on the cards.

“Several key departments that play a pivotal role in environmental protection, including curbing of air pollution, will present their plans on issues concerning National Green Tribunal directives and action being contemplated to comply with the same,” he said. 

The general manager added that SCR has recently identified Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada railway stations for development as eco-smart stations as per NGT directions. All the three stations already have the green co-certification from Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Green Building council. While Secunderabad has ‘platinum’ rating, Kacheguda and Vijayawada have ‘gold’ ratings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway World Environment Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp