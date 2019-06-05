South Central Railway to mark World Environment Day with campaign, seminars, exhibitions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has planned several programmes including seminars, awareness campaigns, exhibitions and environmental initiatives involving social groups to mark World Environment Day celebrations on Wednesday.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday said that the zone has accorded highest priority to spreading green cover across the six divisions and that implementation of initiatives for environmental protection is a continuous process. He added that a signature campaign to reiterate the commitment for a green environment is on the cards.

“Several key departments that play a pivotal role in environmental protection, including curbing of air pollution, will present their plans on issues concerning National Green Tribunal directives and action being contemplated to comply with the same,” he said.

The general manager added that SCR has recently identified Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Vijayawada railway stations for development as eco-smart stations as per NGT directions. All the three stations already have the green co-certification from Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Green Building council. While Secunderabad has ‘platinum’ rating, Kacheguda and Vijayawada have ‘gold’ ratings.