Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas refuses TDP chief whip post offer from Chandrababu Naidu

Nani, according to sources, was miffed over denial of any key posts and is said to be in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi since the past few days. 

Published: 05th June 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The appointment of Parliamentary party leader and chief whip posts in TDP has resulted in dissidence. TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had recently appointed two-time MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev as the TDP's Parliamentary leader. 

Simultaneously, he nominated another two-time MP from Srikakulam K Ram Mohan Naidu to lead the party in Lok Sabha and Sujana Chowadary in Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, in a party meeting, Naidu appointed senior leader Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, who is also a two-time MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, as the party's chief whip and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh as the deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha. The TDP has a strength of three in Lok Sabha.

Nani, who was sulking over not appointing him as the TDP Party leader, on Wednesday refused to accept the chief whip post. Taking to his Facebook account, he said, "I thank Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu for appointing me as chief whip in Lok Sabha. But I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me to that post as I feel that I am not suitable to handle the responsibilites of such a big post. The people of Vijayawada have given me their blessings and elected me as their MP. I would be more happy to serve the constituency full time rather than this posts. Once again I thank Chandra Babu garu for possessing faith in me and apologising for rejecting the post,'' Nani said.

Nani reiterated what he wrote in his FB post to the media who sought his reaction.

Meanwhile, Guntur MP and Parliamentary Party leader Galla Jaydev rushed to Vijayawada to reportedly meet and pacify Nani.

Nani, according to sources, was miffed over denial of any key posts. He is said to be in touch with BJP leaders in Delhi since the past few days. A photograph of his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was widely circulated giving space for speculation of the MP inclining toward the BJP.

