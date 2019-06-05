YSRC MLA fixes broken statue of Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy fixed the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was damaged by unidentified persons at Polkampadu in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday. According to sources, unidentified persons vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, while the statues of Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose are intact.

The locals informed about the incident to MLA Ramakrishna, who immediately reached Polkampadu and with the help of a mason completed the patch works. Later, he garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose. Addressing the gathering, he asked the people to respect the leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country.