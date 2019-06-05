Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA fixes broken statue of Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy ixed the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was damaged by unidentified persons at Polkampadu in Guntur district.

Published: 05th June 2019

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy with the help of a mason fixes broken statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Polkampadu on Tuesday

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy with the help of a mason fixes broken statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Polkampadu on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy fixed the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was damaged by unidentified persons at Polkampadu in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday. According to sources, unidentified persons vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, while the statues of Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose are intact. 

The locals informed about the incident to MLA Ramakrishna, who immediately reached Polkampadu and with the help of a mason completed the patch works. Later, he garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose. Addressing the gathering, he asked the people to respect the leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country.

