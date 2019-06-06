Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC advises people to cycle, walk, share cabs

 World Environment Day was celebrated by environment and health management (EnHM) wing at Guntur railway station on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  World Environment Day was celebrated by environment and health management (EnHM) wing at Guntur railway station on Wednesday. On the occasion, the railway scout and guide staff played ‘nukkad natak’ on the theme of this year, ‘beat air-pollution’. A rally was also organised at the station premises.

The officers emphasised reduction of air pollution, importance of planting trees and advised people to duly follow the 4 R’s — reduce, recycle, reuse and recover in the railway premises. They also advised people to use public transport, use car sharing services, cycle or walk in order to reduce automobile gas emission.

People were told to follow the slogan, ‘burning less and wasting less; walking more and driving less’. Mass tree plantation was conducted by all divisional officers along with staff at the coaching depot and Rail Vikas Bhavan on this occasion. Guntur railway division DRM VG Bhooma, ADRM (Infra) M Ranganath, ADRM (OP) R Srinivas, senior officers G V Prasada Rao, Muni Kumar, Anjaiah, Niranjan Kumar, Vasudeva Reddy, G Elisha, and staff participated in the event.

