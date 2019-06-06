Jagan Mohan Reddy government's rejig continues: 26 Andhra IPS officers transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after major reshuffle of IAS officers, which sent a strong message that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on revamping the administration, the State government on Wednesday issued an order transferring 26 IPS officers.

DGP Gautam Sawang met the CM at his residence in Tadepalli to discuss the transfers of officials. With the reshuffle, nine districts got new SPs, while some IPS officers were transferred to prominent departments.

IPS officer Rahul Dev Sharma, who was suspended in the wake of the killings of MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Somu by Maoists in Dumbriguda, was posted as Greyhounds Commander.