Kadapa girl fulfils family’s dream of 3 generations, bags 16th rank in NEET

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : Qureshi Asra from Proddatur of Kadapa district, who has bagged all-India 16th rank in NEET UG 2019 by securing 690 out of 720, is all set to fulfil the dream of three generations of her family to see one of their progeny become a doctor. Also, she has secured third rank among 20 women toppers and confirmed her seat in any premier medical colleges in the country.

“We are very happy that she is going to become a doctor. In fact, it is the dream of three generations of my family to see one of the children become a doctor and she is going to be the first,” Asra’s father Zakir Qureshi, a small-time businessman said. The journey to fulfil her own dream as well as that of her family was not all that smooth. Asra left Proddatur to study in Hyderabad right from her Class IX and stayed in a hostel, away from parents and friends.

She would start her preparation at 6.30 am and end at 10.30 pm, with only a couple of short breaks. Speaking to TNIE, Asra said, “I want to study in AIIMS, Delhi. I want to become a good doctor. I have still a long time to go to decide on my specialisation. Cardiology or Neurology? I am not sure yet. I have also appeared for entrance tests for admission in AIIMS and JIPMER. I am waiting for those results.

I have to thank my faculty and family for constantly motivating me and encouraging me.” The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019, announced the results on Wednesday. Apart from Asra, Pilli Bhanu Siva Teja, 40th rank with 685 marks, and S Sri Nandan Reddy, 42nd rank with 685 marks, are the other two from the State to find a place among top 50 rank-holders.

Pass percentage sees minor slump

Of the total 15,19,375 candidates registered for NEET, 14,10,755 took the test held on May 5 and May 20 across the country, and 7,97,042 have qualified. From Andhra Pradesh, while 57,798 candidates registered for NEET, 55,200 took the exam and 39,039 have qualified. The pass percentage in the State is 70.72% as against 72.55% in 2018.

Bhanu Siva Teja is following in the footsteps of his mother and two sisters. This Vizag boy was on cloud nine after he secured 40th all-India rank, which will ensure a seat in any of several national medical colleges.His mother Surya Mani is an Assistant Professor in Microbiology department of King George Hospital. While his elder sister P Siva Jyothi is pursuing MD in Gynaecology, younger one Monika Deepthi has completed MBBS from Andhra Medical College. His father P Chinnodu is a motor vehicle inspector.

Speaking to TNIE, Surya Mani, the proud mother of Bhanu Siva Teja, said, “He has always been passionate about medicine and got good support from his sisters. Bhanu wants to do specialisation in Cardio or Nephrology and study further in the US.”

Sodam Sri Nandan Reddy of Kadapa, who has secured 42nd rank, has taken inspiration from many doctors in his family. “Though initially I was influenced by my family later I have developed a love for the profession. I studied Intermediate in Visakhapatnam and stayed in hostel. Though I felt pressure of studies in the first year, subsequently, with the support of my family and the faculty, I overcame it.

All through two years of Intermediate course, I focused on studies. I used to study for about 14-15 hours a day taking a break for an hour or so to watch my favourite sports on TV for mental relaxation,” Nandan Reddy told TNIE.Nandan has also appeared for AIIMS and JIPMER admission tests and is waiting for the results. He has set his sights on three colleges -- Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, AIIMS or JIPMER -- for pursuing medicine. His father S Ram Reddy is a Deputy Executive Engineer.