MLA arrested,  released on bail 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam East TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu was on Wednesday arrested on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct and making inappropriate comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramakrishna Babu, however, was immediately released bail.It may be recalled that the police had registered cases against Ramakrishna Babu following a complaint from YSRC candidate Akaramani Vijaya Nirmala.