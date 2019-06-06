Nellore police crack newborn boy’s abduction case in 2 hours

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A newborn was reunited with his parents within two hours of his abduction from Nellore Government General Hospital on Wednesday, police said. Footage from surveillance cameras on the hospital premises provided vital information to the police in identifying and nabbing the two women who kidnapped the baby.

After Reddy Lakshmi, from Kota village in Kota mandal, delivered a baby boy on Tuesday morning, the infant was shifted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on doctors’ advice. A woman, claiming to be the mother, came to the SNCU and signed in the register the next morning, the police said. Within minutes, she was out of the ward with the infant wrapped in a cloth and disappeared with another woman. This happened despite the presence of security guards who did not suspect any foul play as the woman had signed her name as Lakshmi in the register.

Lakshmi’s relatives found the baby missing around 11 am, and on a complaint by duty doctor S Hemanth Kumar, Dargamitta police went through the CCTV footage.With the help of eight special teams formed to conduct searches at city bus stand, railway station and other public places, it was found that one of the two women hailed from Kovur. The teams were rushed to Kovur and the rescued the infant from the abductor’s house.

“We started the investigation by 12 pm and reunited the infant with his parents within two hours,’’ Nellore Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi said. Meanwhile, neither the infant’s mother nor father, Polaiah, were aware of the incident till the boy was rescued.