One killed, 4 injured in car mishap 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One person died and four others suffered injuries in a road accident at Appikatla village in Bapatla mandal on Wednesday. Bapatla rural Sub-Inspector M Sandhya Rani said Budige Vamsi Teja (24) died on the spot when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle head-on at Appikatla village.

Vamsi Teja along with his friends B Subhash, M Sai Kiran, N Siva and D Saikumar came to Suryalanka beach from Ghatkesar in Telangana to celebrate the birthday of Subhash. On the way, the quintet visited Durga temple in Vijayawada.

The mishap occurred while they were returning to Ghatkesar from Suryalanka. His friends who suffered injuries in the accident, were admitted to Bapatla area hospital. A case was registered. The body was sent for postmortem.