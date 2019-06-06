Private schools indifferent to obtaining FCs for buses 

By Express News Service

ELURU: Though the commencement of the new academic year is set to begin, the school managements in West Godavari district seem to be least bothered about obtaining fitness certificates (FCs) for school buses. The Road Transport Authority has issued fitness certificates to only 200 buses so far.There are 2,300 school buses in West Godavari district. The managements of schools have applied for FCs for 700 buses. The RTA has refused to issue FCs to the remaining 500 buses as they failed to meet the norms. The indifference of the private school managements towards obtaining FCs is evident with the number of applications submitted to the RTA.

In fact, all the managements should apply for FCs for school buses well before reopening of the schools every year. The school managements which collect exorbitant fees and donations from parents, are not laying emphasis on provision of safe transport to children.Taking advantage of the ‘lenience’ of the RTA, the school managements are not evincing interest in obtaining fitness certificates. A school running 20 buses, has not applied for FCs so far.

According to official sources, about 200 school buses are more than 15 years old and there is no scope for issuing FCs to the vehicles. There are allegations that some schools are trying to get FCs for the old buses which are not road worthy, using their political clout.The norms pertaining to appointment of drivers for school buses are not followed strictly.

Deputy Commissioner of Transport S Satyanarayana Murthy said, “Action will be taken against the school managements if they fail to obtain FCs for school buses. The buses without FCs will be seized after reopening of schools by conducting a special drive.”

P Padmaja, mother of a student, said, “Generally, the RTA authorities initiate steps to rein in erring school buses when only an accident involving students takes place. There is an urgent need to take stringent action against the school buses without FCs to ensure the safety of children.”