Sivaramakrishna is new GITAM V-C

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: K Sivaramakrishna took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University. On Wednesday, GITAM president M Sri Bharat met and congratulated him at GITAM. K Sivaramakrishna has more than 33 years of experience in teaching, research and academic administration.

A topper, national level NCC para-trooper and athlete, he was awarded a specially instituted gold medal for best all-rounder during his graduation. Sivaramakrishna secured University third rank during his post-graduation and won the Andhra University Gold Medal for the best doctoral thesis.

He served as a teacher since 1985 and as Dean and Principal of GITAM Institute of Management from 2007 to 2016. He authored 12 books and numerous scholarly articles and has guided a good number of PhD and MPhil students. In 2017, Sivaramakrishna was bestowed Educational Leadership Award by Dewang Mehta National Education Awards.