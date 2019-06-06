Techie murdered

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a gruesome incident, a software engineer was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at Railway Koduru in the early hours of Wednesday.Police said that the deceased Abdul Khadar (27) was working as a software engineer in Bangalore. His father Sab John is working in Kuwait and he came here to celebrate Ramzan.

The deceased Khadir also came from Bangalore to celebrate the festival with family members. He got down the bus at around 5:30 a.m here and when he was walking towards Ranganayakulapet, unidentified miscreants attacked him at Krishna theatre.