Vigil stepped up at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: About 90 CCTV cameras were installed at 35 strategic locations in the vicinity of the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The cameras were installed after inspection of the area by South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG RP Meena and Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao.

Police have already installed door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and barricades, set up a picket and deployed two teams of Special Task Force (STF) at the Chief Minister’s residence to strengthen security.

As the Chief Minister’s is located in an under construction residential area, police have closed access from the main road. Also, bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog squads have been deployed to sanitise the area. Guntur District Collector K Sasidhar, along with police officers, have also inspected the area to identify a place for constructing a helipad. “We have installed advanced CCTV cameras to step up vigil in the vicinity of the Chief Minister’s residence,” SP Vijaya Rao said.