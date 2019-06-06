Home States Andhra Pradesh

World Environment Day: 1,200 citizens join hands to clean Visakhapatnam beach, remove 100 kg plastic waste

Around 1,200 people participated in a cleaning drive on R K Beach in Visakhapatnam and collected plastic waste weighing around 100 kg on Wednesday morning.

Published: 06th June 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens participate in a beach cleaning drive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday| G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 1,200 people participated in a cleaning drive on R K Beach in Visakhapatnam and collected plastic waste weighing around 100 kg on Wednesday morning. The drive was conducted to mark the World Environment Day and, as part of it, a rally was organised from the beach to YMCA.

Organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), in coordination with AP National Green Corporation (APNGC), the waste collected during the campaign was, later, handed over to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials for safe disposal and recycling at Kapulappada dump yard.

Addressing the gathering, R Lakshmi Narayana, an environmental engineer, spoke on the ill-effects of air pollution and plastic bags on human and aquatic life. “Not just the GVMC employees, but it is the duty of every citizen to keep the city clean,” he said.

Meanwhile, environmentalists and Forest Department officials stressed the need for switching over to green energy sources during a workshop at VUDA Children Arena.  Also, the Waltair railway division conducted a massive plantation programme in the railway colonies. On the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said 3,75,000 saplings were planted by the division this year alone. 

