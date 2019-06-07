Anxiety grips aspirants as Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet to take oath tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With just 24 hours left for the constitution of the State Cabinet, a sense of anxiety grips the YSRC MLAs who are eyeing a berth in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet. With the party leadership reportedly sending feelers to some of the prospective ministers, the others are anxiously waiting for the coveted ‘call’.

New ministers will take oath on June 8 at a function to be held in the State Secretariat. Governor ESL Narasimhan will arrive in Vijayawada on Friday to administer oath of office to the new ministers.

While the names of a few party MLAs such as Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated Nara scion Nara Lokesh in the polls, are in the list of probables, some other leaders have reportedly started getting phone calls from the top leadership. “All the 150 elected MLAs have been asked to attend the YSRC Legislature Party meeting scheduled on Friday. However, some of them have been given ‘special invitation’ (read intimation) and they will make it to the State Cabinet,’’ a source said.

MLA from Railway Kodur (SC reserved seat) in Kadapa district Koramutla Srinivasulu is one such member who got the confirmation of being inducted into the Cabinet, sources said. Srinivasulu got elected in the 2009 elections on a Congress ticket and later resigned and joined the YSRC floated by Jagan Mohan Reddy. He won the by-election held in 2012 and also the 2014 and 2019 elections. If Jagan inducts Srinivasulu into his Cabinet, the chances of other aspirants such as three-time MLA from Rayachoti G Srikanth Reddy and two-time MLA Azmath Basha (Kadapa) may be dented.

From Anantapur district, senior leader Anantha Venkatarami Reddy might get Endowments portfolio. Jagan is giving a final shape to his ministerial team by considering regional, caste and community equations apart from looking into the seniority and experience of the MLAs and MLCs. At least one of the MLCs is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the Cabinet expansion. With many of the elected members and leaders are not aware of the route to the Secretariat complex at Velagapudi, the Chief Secretary asked officials to put signages indicating the route to the Secretariat for the convenience of the visiting dignitaries.

The Chief Secretary asked police officials to ensure that there are no traffic snarls in the roads leading to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

Anticipating that people and party functionaries in large numbers will attend the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Secretary asked the officials to arrange LED screens at various points for the large gathering to watch the proceedings.

Swearing-in ceremony