Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP State Road Transport Corporation-Joint Action Committee talks fail again

The employees will approach CM Jagan Mohhan Reddy urging his intervention in the issue as their stir will begin from June 13.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the corporation management held here on Thursday failed again, forcing the employees to hit the streets from the earlier announced strike date of June 13. However, the JAC leaders said that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The major demands of the JAC include implementation of wage revision for employees as per agreement on February 5, restriction on hiring vehicles, increasing retirement age to 60 from 58 among others. Speaking about the meeting, JAC convener P Damodar Rao said that RTC vice chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu skipped both the meetings - first held on May 21 - which shows that the management is not serious to avert the employees’ strike. 

“During the course of the meeting, the management asked the JAC to call off the proposed strike and sought some time to implement our 26 demands mentioned in the strike notice served on May 9. However, we will not go back over fulfilment of our demands,” he said. JAC leader Ch Sundaraiah said that out of 26 demands, only two are under the purview of the State government while the remaining 24 should be resolved by the management. 

“We are going ahead with the strike against the decisions of the management but not against the government,” he said. “The Chief Minister, during his padayatra, had promised to fulfil demands of the employees and take necessary steps to merge RTC with the government,” the JAC leader added. 
Sundaraiah also urged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to release arrears of `3,700 crore to RTC and mention about it in the forthcoming budget sessions. He further urged the State government to bear the losses incurred by the corporation.

JAC’s ‘action’ before strike

  • JAC will launch ‘non-cooperation movement’ by boycotting the double duties at 128 bus depots, workshops and offices across the State from June 9. 
  • Meetings will be held at Kadapa on June 8, Anantapur and Kurnool on June 9, Guntur  on June 10 and Vijayawada on June 11
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation APSRTC Joint Action Committee APSRTC employees strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp