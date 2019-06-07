Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bank in Andhra Pradesh offers wedding loans up to Rs 50 lakh at 15 per cent interest

Based on eligibility, loan amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given at 14.5-15 per cent rate of interest with a loan repayment period from 6 months to 60 months.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Coastal Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind loan ‘Coastal Kalyanamastu’ in which people can avail themselves of loan to meet marriage expenses, said bank general manager N Sambasiva Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the bank’s corporate office here on Thursday, Rao said that a few weeks ago, a section of customers had suggested the banking staff to introduce loan for marriage expenses on the lines of personal, housing and car loans. “Taking their suggestion into consideration, the staff were directed to study the possibilities of materialising the project,” he said. Giving a detailed structure of the loan facility, the bank MD said that based on the eligibility, loan amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given at 14.5-15 per cent rate of interest with a loan repayment period from 6 months to 60 months. 

“Interested customers can approach the 50 branches across the State along with wedding invitation card, property documents of bride of groom’s parents, income tax returns of three years, detailed estimates of wedding expenses and nominee to avail the loan. For further details, contact 9100903904 or mail at enquiry@coastalareabank.com,” he added.

