Burglar held in Andhra Pradesh with booty

By Express News Service

ELURU : Tanuku police on Thursday arrested a notorious burglar and recovered 23 tolas of gold worth Rs 9 lakh, two motorcycles and Rs 50,000 cash from him. Speaking to the media at Tanuku police station, circle inspector Chaitanya Krishna said the arrested was identified as Pilla Sai Satish. He started committing thefts to fund his vices.

He committed 11 thefts so far at various places in West Godavari and Khammam districts and Hyderabad. Police arrested Chaitanya while he was trying to sell the stolen property.