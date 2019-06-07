Construction of 60 per cent Kreeda Vikas Kendras yet to be completed in AP's Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to bring sports nearer to people, former TDP government had granted 10 mini stadiums, one each in the Assembly segments of the district. Named NTR Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVKs), only four have been completed, while the remaining (about 60 per cent) are still under construction.

The Ichchapuram mini stadium is at foundation level although it was granted in 2016. Similarly, Palasa stadium started in 2018 too is at the foundation level. Although the KVK constructed at Jaggusastrulapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal was inaugurated last year, it is not being used by local sportspersons as it is situated almost 2 km from Amadalavalasa town. AP State Housing Corporation Limited, Rajiv Vidya Mission, APEWIDC and AP Police Housing Corporation are executing the works.

Construction works of Seetampeta, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa and Patapatam KVKs have been completed, while the rest are in various stages of completion. Each mini stadium was constructed in an extend of 5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, except Amadalavalasa green field stadium. Although the mini stadia were sanctioned in mid-2016, executive agencies started construction of 60 per cent of the stadia in 2018 due to a variety of reasons.

District Sports Development Officer K Sreenivas Kumar said Ichchapuram, Palasa, Narasannapeta, Ranasthalam, Rajam and Kalingapatnam KVKs have not been completed. All KVKs would be ready by this year-end. Coaches have been appointed at those KVKs, which have been completed.