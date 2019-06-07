Home States Andhra Pradesh

Construction of 60 per cent Kreeda Vikas Kendras yet to be completed in AP's Srikakulam

The previous TDP government had granted 10 mini stadiums, one each in the Assembly segments of the district.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ichchapuram KVK is at foundation level in Srikakulam

Ichchapuram KVK is at foundation level in Srikakulam | express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to bring sports nearer to people, former TDP government had granted 10 mini stadiums, one each in the Assembly segments of the district. Named NTR Kreeda Vikas Kendras (KVKs), only four have been completed, while the remaining (about 60 per cent) are still under construction.

The Ichchapuram mini stadium is at foundation level although it was granted in 2016. Similarly, Palasa stadium started in 2018 too is at the foundation level. Although the KVK constructed at Jaggusastrulapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal was inaugurated last year, it is not being used by local sportspersons as it is situated almost 2 km from Amadalavalasa town. AP State Housing Corporation Limited, Rajiv Vidya Mission, APEWIDC and AP  Police Housing Corporation are executing the works. 

Construction works of Seetampeta, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa and Patapatam KVKs have been completed, while the rest are in various stages of completion. Each mini stadium was constructed in an extend of 5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, except Amadalavalasa green field stadium.  Although the mini stadia were sanctioned in mid-2016, executive agencies started construction of 60 per cent of the stadia in 2018 due to a variety of reasons. 

District Sports Development Officer K Sreenivas Kumar said Ichchapuram, Palasa, Narasannapeta, Ranasthalam, Rajam and Kalingapatnam KVKs have not been completed. All KVKs would be ready by this year-end. Coaches have been appointed at those KVKs, which have been completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTR Kreeda Vikas Kendras Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Limited Srikakulam KVKs AP  Police Housing Corporation Rajiv Vidya Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp