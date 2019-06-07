Create public awareness for safe manned level crossings: South Central Railway GM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) on Thursday, South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya emphasised on the need for taking necessary awareness measures to alert road users at manned level crossing gates in the zone.

On the occasion, he convened a review meeting with principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers through video conference, asking the officials to install caution boards at the manned crossing levels urging road users to follow mandatory precautions when the gates are downed.

Stating that the zone is focused on improving safety at the level crossings, he advised officials to ensure proper lighting and remove encroachments near the gates that hamper the vision of the road users.

He also stressed upon the need to replace manned level crossing gates with alternative arrangements such as construction of limited height subways (LHS), road-under-bridges (RUBs) and road-over-bridges (ROBs) with support and participation of the State government.

He lauded the efforts of the officers for phasing out all unmanned level crossings in the division within the targeted period. Chief bridge engineer K Rama Krishna claimed SCR has replaced 118 manned level crossings with LHS, RUBs and ROBs over the past five years. He added 153 manned crossings are being targeted for replacement this financial year.