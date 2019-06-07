Home States Andhra Pradesh

Environment Day at South Central Railway

A massive plantation drive was conducted near parcel office south end entrance to mark the occasion.

Published: 07th June 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A rally was organised by South Central Railway, Vijayawada division, on occasion of World Environment Day, at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday

A rally was organised by South Central Railway, Vijayawada division, on occasion of World Environment Day, at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated World Environment Day here on Thursday. DRM P Srinivas flagged off a rally from parcel office to railway station in which officers, staff, scouts and guides and school children took part.

A massive plantation drive was conducted near parcel office south end entrance to mark the occasion. Also, a ‘nukkad natak’ was performed by scouts and guides on ‘beat the air pollution’ theme to create awareness among the passengers and the public, at the general waiting hall of the station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway World Environment Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp