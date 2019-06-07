Environment Day at South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated World Environment Day here on Thursday. DRM P Srinivas flagged off a rally from parcel office to railway station in which officers, staff, scouts and guides and school children took part.

A massive plantation drive was conducted near parcel office south end entrance to mark the occasion. Also, a ‘nukkad natak’ was performed by scouts and guides on ‘beat the air pollution’ theme to create awareness among the passengers and the public, at the general waiting hall of the station.