Former TDP leader seeks resignation of Chandrababu Naidu as party chief

TIRUPATI: Former TDP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Thursday demanded the resignation of the party’s national president N Chandrababu Naidu and asked him to hand over the party’s reins to the Nandamuri family.

Addressing the media, he said that his wish of dethroning the TDP president from the Chief Minister’s post and the party’s dismal show in the recent Assembly elections was fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

“It took years for the people of AP to understand Naidu’s corrupt rule. From a tea vendor to a temple priest in Tirumala, everyone has expressed their happiness on Jagan’s victory and Chandrababu’s defeat. I hail the people’s verdict,” he said.