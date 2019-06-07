Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘I am saving my beach’ campaign held at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam

Rushikonda is the only beach in Andhra Pradesh, which has been selected among the 13 beaches in the country by the Centre for Blue Flag certification.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As a part of Blue Flag certification project for Rushikonda Beach, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change conducted “I Am Saving My  Beach”, an intensive beach cleaning and environment  education campaign at Rushikonda Beach on Thursday. 

This campaign was started by Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM)-MoEFCC at 10 beaches, including Rushikonda Beach, for the second year in 2019. This is a national level campaign that will be undertaken periodically at these nominated pilot beaches for Blue Flag certification journey. According to tourism officials, stakeholders were called for the meeting and discussed on ways to  avoid plastic usage in the city, especially beaches. On this occassion, jute bags were distributed. 

Rushikonda is the only beach in Andhra Pradesh, which has been selected among the 13 beaches in the country by the Centre for Blue Flag certification.  The objective of the certification targeting around 10 beaches for the year 2019-20 is to reduce existing pollutants, responsibly manage solid waste/marine litter and promote  sustainable development in coastal regions.  

