Jagan Mohan Reddy to have five deputy CMs in Andhra Cabinet 

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising move, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to have five deputy chief ministers in his cabinet of 25 ministers, to be sworn in on June 8. Perhaps it is first time that a state cabinet will have five deputy chief ministers.

The decision was announced in the YSRC legislature party meeting held at Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli on Friday morning. The five deputy CMs will be from SC, ST, BC, Kapu and minority communities. Further, half of the state cabinet will have lawmakers from SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

In the previous TDP government, there were two deputy chief ministers, one each from Kapu and BC communities.

Jagan also informed his party MLAs that reshuffle of the cabinet will happen only after two-and-a-half years. Those who did not get a place in the cabinet are most likely to be accommodated in the reshuffle. It appears Jagan has made an effort to strike a balance in caste equations in the party by giving due importance to every community in his cabinet.

“During the legislature party meeting, Reddy explained what he is expecting from the MLAs and what they have to do to get public support all the time. Explaining the responsibilities, he said the party's target is not just the ensuing local body polls or 2024 state elections, but most importantly, to live up to the expectations of the people, who have given an overwhelming mandate to YSRC,” party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.

Several MLAs, who attended the meeting, exuded confidence that the new Cabinet and its decisions will not only help the state prosper but also increase the popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan was said to have been emotional while addressing the MLAs in the YSRCLP meeting. The CM told MLAs that he was aware of their sufferings. They were assured that no injustice will be done to any of them and no one will be neglected. He said he was not willing to lose any one of them and said it was time to strive together to serve the people. His speech reportedly brought tears to the eyes of some MLAs including party senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana.

Though no formal announcement was made, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated Nara scion Lokesh in the elections, Koramutla Srinivasulu from Railway Kodur in Kadapa district (SC reserved seat), Amzath Basha from Kadapa (reserved for minority communities), Anantha Venkatarami Reddy from Anantapur district are expected to make the cut. The name of Tammineni Sitaram, party leader from Srikakulam is under consideration for the Speaker’s post.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the Cabinet formation on Saturday. Jagan will set his foot in the secretariat for the first time at 8:39 a.m on the day. After performing puja, he will sign important official files and later, will be felicitated by secretariat associations. At 9:15 am, he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his new ministers.