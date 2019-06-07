Jagan quashes Naidu order, allows CBI to enter Andhra Pradesh

By IANS

AMARAVATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can now operate in Andhra Pradesh as the new state government of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday revoked the order issued by the previous TDP government, barring the CBI from conducting raids in the state without its permission.

The YSR Congress Party government issued the new orders, cancelling the orders passed by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in November last year.

Principal Secretary (Home) Manmohan Singh issued an order in exercise of the powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, cancelling the GO issued on November 8, 2018.

In an unprecedented move, the then government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu had issued GO number 176, barring the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

The TDP government's orders withdrew the 'general consent' to CBI officers to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against central government officials and private persons.

The move had come amid a crisis in the CBI and also the strained relations between the state and the Centre after the TDP pulled out of the BJP-led NDA.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and then Chief Minister Naidu had been accusing the Modi government of misusing central agencies including the CBI and the Income Tax department to target TDP leaders.