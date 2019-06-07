Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor from Andhra Pradesh drowns at sea as kin critical

16-year-old Vemula Hemanth Kumar was taking a holy dip at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam when the incident happened.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old boy drowned while taking a holy dip at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Thursday.

According to Machilipatnam police, the deceased was identified as Vemula Hemanth Kumar, an inter first-year student from Kolletikota village. The incident happened when Kumar and his elder brother Vemula Sai Gopal (18), a degree first year student went to the beach at around 10 am to take a holy dip in the sea before going to a jewellery shop to purchase a silver idol.

However, as soon as the duo entered the water, they slipped into a pit in the sea bed. While waves pushed Sai Gopal to the shore, Kumar drowned. Locals rushed Gopal to a local government where his condition is stated to be serious. Police and an NDRF team reached the spot and recovered Kumar’s body. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (death due to drowning) was registered. His body was sent for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Machilipatnam police Andhra pradesh minor drowning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp