Minor from Andhra Pradesh drowns at sea as kin critical

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old boy drowned while taking a holy dip at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Thursday.

According to Machilipatnam police, the deceased was identified as Vemula Hemanth Kumar, an inter first-year student from Kolletikota village. The incident happened when Kumar and his elder brother Vemula Sai Gopal (18), a degree first year student went to the beach at around 10 am to take a holy dip in the sea before going to a jewellery shop to purchase a silver idol.

However, as soon as the duo entered the water, they slipped into a pit in the sea bed. While waves pushed Sai Gopal to the shore, Kumar drowned. Locals rushed Gopal to a local government where his condition is stated to be serious. Police and an NDRF team reached the spot and recovered Kumar’s body. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (death due to drowning) was registered. His body was sent for post-mortem.