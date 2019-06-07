PM Modi’s meet at Tirupati on June 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Andhra Pradesh for the first time after being sworn in as the PM for the second time, will address a public meeting during his visit to the temple town Tirupati on June 9.

Modi will arrive by a special aircraft at 4 pm on Sunday. He will be felicitated at a venue near Renigunta airport. Modi will also address BJP workers during his visit,’’ a BJP source said, adding that the party leaders are engaged in mobilising cadre in large numbers for the meet. After felicitation and the public meeting, the Prime Minister will go to Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana inspected the PM’s meeting venue near Renigunta airport on Thursday and asked the party activists to make Modi’s visit to AP a grand success.