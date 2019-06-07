Strong wind leaves people roofless in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rain accompanied by heavy gales gave a much-needed respite from heat to people of Guntur district on Thursday evening. Tenali, Bapatla, Repalle, Palnadu, Piduguralla, Rajupalem, Macherla, Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, Epuru and Narasaraopet mandals received moderate rainfall. While roads and walking tracks in the NTR Park were inundated due to heavy rains, Sattenapalli witnessed traffic jams on the main roads.

With the side roads getting clogged, the municipal staff started clearing the drainage system to avoid waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Sattenapalli. Cement and iron sheets used for covering thatched houses were blown away in the winds at Piduguralla.