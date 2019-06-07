Tainted irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh to be probed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to order a third-party inquiry into the irrigation projects in which allegations of irregularities surfaced. If the probe reveals irregularities at any stage of the project be it tendering or execution, the government will go for re-tendering.

In the review meeting on water resources projects on Thursday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the third-party would consist of irrigation and technical experts, who would verify all the aspects of project, including bidding, escalation of project cost and execution. He directed the officials to invite fresh tenders for the projects which are taken up after hiking the cost indiscriminately.

Though the Chief Minister did not name any project which could be probed, sources present in the meeting said inquiry may be held into those which were bagged by the people associated with the previous government by either changing the qualification norms or by quoting excess rate.

However, sources indicated that the inquiry is likely to be held into over a dozen projects such as Pattiseema, Polavaram, Vamsadhara, Owk, Veligodu, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, those being built over Penna and Godavari.

New GO gives consent to CBI to probe in AP

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Thursday cancelled the GO issued by the previous TDP regime withdrawing the general consent given to the CBI to carry out probe in the State. The State government issued GO Ms 81 cancelling the GO issued by the previous TDP regime on November 8, 2018 withdrawing the general consent to the CBI.

Earlier, Jagan mooted the idea of having a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to vet the tendering process of various projects and even proposed the same with the Acting Chief Justice Praveen Kumar. But due to acute shortage of judges, the proposal is unlikely to materialise. Jagan also asked the officials to go for reverse tendering to save money. “Somebody else made money, but the officials’ reputation took a beating.

Those who help in saving public money by bringing down the project cost would be felicitated,” he said. He also asked the officials to come up with ‘factual’ details of the projects, before the third-party gives its probe report. The CM stressed the need for tapping more Godavari water. He asked the officials to come up with proposals to divert the Godavari flood water to the available reservoirs like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and others as Polavaram project could store only close to 200 TMC.

Jagan pointed out the need for reviving Buckingham Canal to divert Godavari water and asked the officials to prepare necessary proposals. Recalling his padayatra, the YSRC chief told the officials that several people in Godavari districts complained of pollution of drinking water, and instructed them to take steps to resolve it.