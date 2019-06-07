TDP breaks silence as it refutes YSR Congress charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After remaining silent on the remarks made by the YSRC for the last two weeks, the TDP leaders have begun retaliation.

On Thursday, in a tweet, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, referring to the letter written by Naidu to the Chief Minister urging him to declare the Grievance Hall as annexe to his house, criticised that in the very first letter to the new government, Naidu sought a building contrary to the expectations that he might raise some public issues.

This irked the TDP leaders, who clarified that it was not the first letter written by Naidu to the new Chief Minister.

Senior party leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that in his first letter addressed to the newly-elected CM on May 30, Naidu while congratulating Jagan, urged the CM to strive for the all-round development of the State by resolving the public issues and ensure welfare to the people. The YSRC leaders are continuing their lies even after coming to power, he said and found fault with Vijayasai. “Allegations and counter allegations should be constructive,” he reasoned.