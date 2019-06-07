Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two die and three injured as car overturns in Andhra Pradesh

The incident took place when an over-speeding car overturned after driver lost control over it on National Highway 45.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two persons died and another three were hospitalised after they sustained critical injuries in a road accident that took place at Orvakal mandal headquarters in the small hours of Thursday. 

The incident took place when an over-speeding car overturned after driver lost control over it on National Highway 45. The deceased were identified as K Saibaba, 68, a priest at a local temple and his son-in-law Satish Kumar, 52, residents of Prathasarathi Nagar in Kurnool city.

According to sources, five members of Saibaba’s  family, including his son-in-law and his grandsons went to Tirupati to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara in their car. After having the darshan, they returned to Kurnool on Wednesday night and on the way, the car hit the road divider on NH 45 near Orvakal flyover and overturned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh car accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp