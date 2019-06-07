Two die and three injured as car overturns in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two persons died and another three were hospitalised after they sustained critical injuries in a road accident that took place at Orvakal mandal headquarters in the small hours of Thursday.

The incident took place when an over-speeding car overturned after driver lost control over it on National Highway 45. The deceased were identified as K Saibaba, 68, a priest at a local temple and his son-in-law Satish Kumar, 52, residents of Prathasarathi Nagar in Kurnool city.

According to sources, five members of Saibaba’s family, including his son-in-law and his grandsons went to Tirupati to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara in their car. After having the darshan, they returned to Kurnool on Wednesday night and on the way, the car hit the road divider on NH 45 near Orvakal flyover and overturned.