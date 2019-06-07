Two injured in TDP-YSR Congress group clash in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons suffered injuries in a clash between TDP and YSR Congress activists at Pamidipadu in Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

Tension prevailed at Pamidipadu after a few unidentified persons vandalised foundation stones laid for various projects. Following which, the TDP supporters attacked YSRC activists with sticks and stones, to which the latter retaliated.

On receipt of information, police reached Pamidipadu and brought the situation under control. The injured were admitted to a private hospital. Senior leaders from both the parties asked the people to maintain peace. Narasaraopet rural police set up a police picket to curb any untoward incidents. According to the locals, the TDP and YSRC activists clashed with each other on the polling day as well, but the police deployed additional force to control the situation.