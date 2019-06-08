CBI court grants relief to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday granted exemption to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from appearing before it on Friday during a hearing pertaining to the alleged disproportionate assets case.

When the case came up for hearing before principal special judge for CBI cases BR Madhusudhan Rao, the counsel for Jagan filed an interim application with a plea to grant him exemption from appearance on Friday as Jagan was unable to attend the court since he has to discharge his constitutional duties as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After perusing the contents of the application, the CBI court judge took the application into consideration and granted exemption from appearance on Friday. Besides, the judge also granted exemption to Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy by considering his application seeking exemption from appearance before the court on Friday as he being the general secretary of YSR Congress has to attend the party MLAs’ meeting in Vijayawada.