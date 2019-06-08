Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sets foot in Andhra Secretariat first time

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, for the first time, set foot in the Secretariat at Velagapudi this morning. At 8:39, he sat in his chamber amidst chanting of hymns by priests.

He signed three official files, with first being the one pertaining to enhancement of ASHA workers honorarium to Rs 10,000 per month. The second file was related to the request for permission from the Centre for Amaravati Expressway and the third one was about renewal of the health insurance for journalists.

Advisor to Chief Minister Ajay Kallam, Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, DGP D Gautam Sawang, party leaders V Vijaya Sai Reddy, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others were present among them who greeted the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Later, he will address a meeting with higher officials in the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall and interact with representatives of Secretariat Employees Associations before leaving for the swearing-in ceremony of his new Council of Ministers at the Secretariat Grounds.