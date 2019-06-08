Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister Tammineni Seetaram set to be Assembly Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly

Former minister Tammineni Seetaram was on Friday selected for the post of Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly. 

Published: 08th June 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former minister Tammineni Seetaram was on Friday selected for the post of Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly. Tammineni,  MLA from Amadalavalasa constituency in Srikakulam district, hails from Kalinga community, which is numerically strong in the district. Immediately after the conclusion of the YSRC Legislature Party meeting on Friday, party president and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed Seetaram about the proposal to elect him as Speaker.

Tammineni Seetaram

Expressing happiness over the party president’s decision, Seetaram said that he would discharge his responsibilities as Speaker with dedication and will keep the trust reposed in him by the Chief Minister. 

“I am confident of doing justice to the high office and will strive to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House. I will conduct the business of the House in a dignified manner with cooperation from members of both the ruling and opposition parties,’’ he said. 

Thanking the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for choosing him for the Speaker’s post, Tammineni, describing his appointment as a jewel in the crown of  Kalinga Seema, said the news would be received with happiness by people of all Backward Classes in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tammineni Seetaram Assembly Speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp