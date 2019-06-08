Ex-minister Tammineni Seetaram set to be Assembly Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Tammineni Seetaram was on Friday selected for the post of Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly. Tammineni, MLA from Amadalavalasa constituency in Srikakulam district, hails from Kalinga community, which is numerically strong in the district. Immediately after the conclusion of the YSRC Legislature Party meeting on Friday, party president and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed Seetaram about the proposal to elect him as Speaker.

Tammineni Seetaram

Expressing happiness over the party president’s decision, Seetaram said that he would discharge his responsibilities as Speaker with dedication and will keep the trust reposed in him by the Chief Minister.

“I am confident of doing justice to the high office and will strive to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House. I will conduct the business of the House in a dignified manner with cooperation from members of both the ruling and opposition parties,’’ he said.

Thanking the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for choosing him for the Speaker’s post, Tammineni, describing his appointment as a jewel in the crown of Kalinga Seema, said the news would be received with happiness by people of all Backward Classes in the State.