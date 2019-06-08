Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girls show the way for clean Visakhapatnam

Two young students have shown the way to spread awareness campaign for ‘Swachh Visakha’ and protection of environment.

Visakhapatnam

M. Sruti Samhita and P. Deepsri submitting a memorandum to GVMC Commissioner M Hari Narayanan in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two young students have shown the way to spread awareness campaign for ‘Swachh Visakha’ and protection of environment. M Sruti Samhita, student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, and P Deepsri, student of Little Angles school, took up the cause for a cleaner Visakhapatnam and creating awareness towards environment protection.As part of their drive, the two girls on Friday stood near GVMC for over three hours to get signatures from people for a petition prepared by them to make Visakhapatnam a cleaner city.

Admired by the selfless initiative taken up by the girls, several people from various walks of life like doctors, students, elders and officials also joined their campaign. Sruti and Deepsri said “Climate change is now the greatest threat to mankind. We need urgent action not mere pep talks or baby steps. We are facing unexpected, severe and devastating cyclones, which are destroying livelihoods, trees, and taking away the lives of poor animals.

More than 100 people died due to sunstrokes across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 40 days.” “Visakhapatnam was among top three cleanest cities in the country in 2016 and now it dropped to 23rd position. Though we have been waiting for action to be taken, the response has truly been disappointing,” the girls said. They also demanded GVMC to take steps to make the city clean and healthy.

Swachh Visakha

