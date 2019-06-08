Jagan’s trusted aide Krishna Das makes it to Cabinet

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Dharmana Krishna Das, who is said to be the most trusted aide of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been rewarded with a Cabinet berth. Speculation over confirmation of a ministerial berth in the Jagan’s Cabinet, particularly between the Dharmana brothers, ended on Friday evening with the name of Krishna Das being confirmed.

Both Prasada Rao and Krishna Das were elected on the YSRC ticket from the district. Although Prasada Rao is younger to Krishna Das, the former has vast experience in politics and as a minister held several portfolios under various chief ministers.Krishna Das joined politics in 2003 after quitting his job in Visakhapatnam and was elected as an MLA from Narasannapeta in 2004 and 2009 elections on Congress ticket.

After the death of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Krishna Das resigned from both the Congress as well as the State Assembly and joined the YSRC. He contested the byelections and was elected on the party ticket. He is the first MLA in the district to get elected on the YSRC ticket in the 2012 by-election.

After the bifurcation, Krishna Das took the initiative to bring his brother Prasada Rao into the YSRC with a view to strengthen the party in the district. His wife Dharmana Padma Priya was also elected as ZPTC member from Narasannapeta mandal in the 2014 election. Both the husband-wife duo worked as district YSRC chiefs previously to strengthen the party in the district.

Krishna Das, who was appointed Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association president by the State government a few days ago, is made a minister by the Chief Minister. Krishna Das loyalty to the party has been recognised by the Chief Minister.Krishna Das, a national volleyball player, was Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association president during the Congress regime.

1st MLA in S’kulam to be elected in 2012 by-polls

Krishna Das joined politics in 2003 after quitting his job in Vizag and was elected as an MLA from Narasannapeta in 2004 and 2009 elections on Congress ticket.