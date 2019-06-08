One held in murder case of married woman

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Police arrested one person in connection with the murder of a married woman which took place at Mandapeta on May 31.According to Ramachandrapuram DSP GV Santosh, the accused was identified as Alla Ispha alias Manoj of Z Medapadu in Mandapeta mandal. He is a close relative of the deceased and developed illicit relationship with her.

Lanka Veerabhadra Rao (65) of 4th ward in Mandapeta married Santhakumari (43) of Korumilli from Kapileswarapuram mandal. It is his second marriage and the couple has a 15-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Manoj sought Santhakumari’s permission to marry her daughter. When Santhakumari refused to give her consent, Manoj developed grudge against her.

Manoj and Santhakumari used to meet often at a poultry farm on the village outskirts. On May 31, he asked Santhakumari to meet at the same place. From there, he took her to an isolated place on his motorbike. The duo engaged in a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Manoj stabbed Santhakumari. Later, he set her ablaze with petrol.