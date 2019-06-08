One killed as truck rams car

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A driver of an SUV was killed when a container truck rammed the vehicle from rear end at Utukuru village in Rajampet mandal on Thursday.The police said that a container truck overtook the SUV, almost touching it. Driver of the SUV driver, Moula (27), then overtook the container truck and stopped his vehicle at some distance in front of it.

Moula wanted to question the truck driver for his rash driving. When he was coming out of the SUV, the container truck rammed it from behind, killing him instantaneously. The police have booked a case and sent the body for autopsy.