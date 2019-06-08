Home States Andhra Pradesh

One killed as truck rams car

A driver of an SUV was killed when a container truck rammed the vehicle from rear end at Utukuru village in Rajampet mandal on Thursday.

Published: 08th June 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A driver of an SUV was killed when a container truck rammed the vehicle from rear end at Utukuru village in Rajampet mandal on Thursday.The police said that a container truck overtook the SUV,  almost touching it. Driver of the SUV driver, Moula (27), then overtook the container truck and stopped his vehicle at some distance in front of it. 

Moula wanted to question the truck driver for his rash driving. When he was coming out of the SUV, the container truck rammed it from behind, killing him instantaneously. The police have booked a case and sent the body for autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp