Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sewage water discharge pollutes Nagavali river

People living on river banks suffer from various health problems.

Published: 08th June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Nagavali river water, the prime source of drinking water for cattle, is getting contaminated with the drainage water being discharged directly into the river from several areas of the city. Drainage water from Day and Night Junction, Relli Veedhi, Vyshnava Veedhi, Seven Road Junction, Balaga, Dammala Veedhi, Housing Board Colony is discharged into the river. 

Drainage water merging into Nagavali
river in Srikakulam | EXPRESS

Keeping the contamination of river water in view, municipal officials have started construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of `30 crore near the Collectorate; it was sanctioned in January last year and only 15 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Mirthi canal, the main drainage canal of Srikakulam is being renovated at a cost of `40 crore. 

But both of these have been stalled from the past four months due to fund crunch.   
People living on the banks of Nagavali river in Srikakulam depend on the river for their day-to-day activities. People living in low-lying areas suffer from various diseases and health problems. Although, many people have stopped going to the river, fearing diseases, some still depend on it for taking bath and other needs. “We frequently suffer from skin diseases and other health problems by taking a bath in the contaminated river water,” resident of Dammala Veedhi, Mailapalli Nagu said. 

Srikakulam municipal corporation Public Health Department Divisional Engineer K Dakshina Murthy said that under the project, drainage water would be purified at the STP before being discharged into the river at Ponnada village. After renovation of Mirthi canal, several drainage canals would be linked to it before reaching the drainage water at the STP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagavali river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp